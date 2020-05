The availability of data for estimating the growth for FY20 has been severely impacted by the state and nationwide lockdowns in the last few days of March, government officials told CNBC-TV18. The officials added that even production data for many industries is not available as a large number of factories have yet to open, while some are trying to limp back with a much lower labour strength.

Compliance deadlines for corporate and statutory filings have been extended en masse, making the task of an annual GDP estimate more difficult, the government officials, who did not want to be named, explained.

Citing the negative 16 percent IIP number for March, the Ministry of Statistics had observed, “In view of the global COVID-19 pandemic and consequent nationwide lockdown measures implemented since March, 2020, the data flow from the producing units was impacted. As some of these units are yet to resume operations, the response rate has been lower than usual. Consequently, the Quick Estimates are likely to undergo revision and will be incorporated in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP."

Going forward, this challenge is likely to be much greater as the impact of the nation wide lockdown and social distancing becomes more severe in the ongoing quarter.

“The Provisional Estimates for FY20 GDP to be released on May 29, will require further revisions. Also, March IIP at a negative 16 percent is a pointer to the lockdown impact for March 2020," the officials said.

On being asked about where the FY20 5 percent GDP estimate will land, an official said, “The adverse impact of COVID-19 has started to severely halt the growth momentum. Merchandise exports have shown a negative growth in March of -34.6 percent. Imports also reported a negative growth of -28.7 percent in March 2020.”

Before COVID, a 5 percent real growth for the full year had implied a real growth 4.7 percent for Q4, the official stated. “But with the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, its intensity, spread and duration will now majorly determine whether India is able to realize its estimated and projected GDP growth.”

As per IMF’s World Economic Outlook, India is projected to grow at 4.2 percent in FY20 with a 2 percent growth in Q4 of last fiscal.

“Downside risks to growth emerge from deepening of global slowdown and exacerbation of supply chain disruptions following prolonged spread of COVID-19 and lockdowns across countries including India.

"Sharp negative growth of merchandize exports and imports in March 2020 gave first signs of distress having already entered the country’s economic space. With the imposition of lockdown from 24th March, FY 2019-20 closed with a seven-day period of economic inactivity. Besides trade, negative growth in IIP and ICI indices and particularly the decline in electricity generation in March 2020, reflected the economic adversity of the lockdown," the finance ministry noted in its monthly economic report for April.

Apart from March IIP and merchandise data, domestic real economic activity captured in other March 2020 indicators like core industries, electricity generation, consumption of petroleum products, sales of passenger and commercial vehicles, tractor sales, fertilizer sales are all in a negative territory, thus underlining the severity of a few days' nationwide lockdown on the economy.