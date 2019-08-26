Economy
Fund backed by actor Leonardo DiCaprio pledges $5M to Amazon amid fires
Updated : August 26, 2019 02:10 PM IST
On Sunday, it launched theÂ Amazon Forest FundÂ in an announcement on their website. The alliance is also seeking donations to help repair the Brazilian rainforest, called the "lungs of the planet."
Brazilian federal experts reported a record number of wildfires across the country this year, up 84 percent over the same period in 2018.
