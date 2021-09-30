Fuel rates today: Petrol price increases by up to 25 paise, diesel rises by up to 31 paise

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked the prices of petrol and diesel across the metro cities on Thursday after keeping them on pause the last day. While petrol price was increased by up to 25 paise, diesel rate advanced by up to 31 paise.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was increased to Rs 101.64 and Rs 89.87 per litre respectively in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was hiked to Rs 107.71 per litre on Wednesday. The cost of diesel mounted to Rs 97.52 a litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.