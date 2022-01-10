Fuel prices unchanged today: Petrol stands at Rs 95.41 in Delhi; stable at Rs 109.98 in Mumbai

Fuel prices were unchanged on Monday across various cities in the country including the national capital Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Accordingly, the price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 95.41 per litre. The cost of one litre of diesel in Delhi stands unchanged at Rs 86.67 per litre on Wednesday. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 109.98 per litre and Rs 94.14 per litre, respectively.

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel cost Rs 104.67 per litre and Rs 89.79 per litre. In Chennai, they cost Rs 101.40 per litre and Rs 91.43 per litre respectively.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am.