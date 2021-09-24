Fuel prices today: Diesel gets costlier, petrol unchanged across metro cities

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol prices unchanged but hiked diesel prices by up to 22 paise on Friday across the metro cities.

Accordingly, the price of petrol was static at Rs 101.19 but diesel was increased to Rs 88.82 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.26 per litre on Friday. The cost of diesel advanced to Rs 96.41 a litre.

In Chennai, a litre of petrol was priced at Rs 98.96. The price of diesel was hiked to Rs 93.46 per litre. Petrol in Kolkata was priced at Rs 101.62 per litre while diesel was changed to Rs 91.92 a litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.