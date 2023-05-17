Fuel prices on May 17: Petrol and diesel costs see fluctuations in UP, NCR

Today, Noida-Ghaziabad and other cities in the NCR region experienced a rise in oil prices. Petrol prices soared to Rs 97 per litre in Noida today.
Petrol and diesel prices were stable on Wednesday, May 17, in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Despite national stability over the past eleven months, individual cities experience daily price fluctuations. On Wednesday morning, government oil companies announced a sudden retail price hike for petrol and diesel. Notably, cities in Uttar Pradesh, along with those in the National Capital Region (NCR), also observed changes in oil prices.
Today, Noida-Ghaziabad and other cities in the NCR region experienced a rise in oil prices. Petrol prices soared to Rs 97 per litre in Noida today.
|Fuel prices on May 17
|City
|Petrol (per litre)
|Diesel (per litre)
|Bengaluru
|Rs 101.94
|Rs 87.89
|Chandigarh
|Rs 96.20
|Rs 84.26
|Chennai
|Rs 102.86
|Rs 94.46
|Gurugram
|Rs 96.84
|Rs 89.72
|Kolkata
|Rs 106.03
|Rs 92.76
|Lucknow
|Rs 96.62
|Rs 89.81
|Mumbai
|Rs 106.31
|Rs 94.27
|New Delhi
|Rs 96.72
|Rs 89.62
|Noida
|Rs 96.53
|Rs 89.71
According to government oil companies, petrol prices in Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida-Greater Noida) rose by 24 paise, reaching Rs 97 per litre this morning. Diesel prices also increased by 21 paise to Rs 90.14 per litre. In Ghaziabad, petrol prices rose by 14 paise to Rs 96.58 per litre, while diesel prices went up by 13 paise to Rs 89.75 per litre.
Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, witnessed a 5 paise increase in petrol prices, with the cost reaching Rs 96.62 per litre. Diesel prices in Lucknow rose by 5 paise as well, reaching Rs 89.81 per litre.
Currently, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.72 per litre in Delhi, while diesel is available at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol prices stand at Rs 106.31 per litre, with diesel prices at Rs 94.27 per litre.
Kolkata witnessed petrol prices at Rs 106.03 per litre and diesel at Rs 92.76 per litre. Meanwhile, in Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 102.63 per litre, and diesel is available at Rs 94.24 per litre.
Petrol and diesel prices in India are determined by oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum. These rates are adjusted daily in accordance with the international crude oil prices.
Factors influencing state-wise fuel price variations
The daily petrol and diesel rates, whether they change or remain the same, are announced at 6 am each day. However, these rates vary across states due to factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes and other regional considerations.
