Fuel prices on May 17: Petrol and diesel costs see fluctuations in UP, NCR

Today, Noida-Ghaziabad and other cities in the NCR region experienced a rise in oil prices. Petrol prices soared to Rs 97 per litre in Noida today.

Petrol and diesel prices were stable on Wednesday, May 17, in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Despite national stability over the past eleven months, individual cities experience daily price fluctuations. On Wednesday morning, government oil companies announced a sudden retail price hike for petrol and diesel. Notably, cities in Uttar Pradesh, along with those in the National Capital Region (NCR), also observed changes in oil prices.

Today, Noida-Ghaziabad and other cities in the NCR region experienced a rise in oil prices. Petrol prices soared to Rs 97 per litre in Noida today.