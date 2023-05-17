English
Fuel prices on May 17: Petrol and diesel costs see fluctuations in UP, NCR

By CNBCTV18.com May 17, 2023 12:36:23 PM IST (Published)

Today, Noida-Ghaziabad and other cities in the NCR region experienced a rise in oil prices. Petrol prices soared to Rs 97 per litre in Noida today.

Petrol and diesel prices were stable on Wednesday, May 17, in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Despite national stability over the past eleven months, individual cities experience daily price fluctuations. On Wednesday morning, government oil companies announced a sudden retail price hike for petrol and diesel. Notably, cities in Uttar Pradesh, along with those in the National Capital Region (NCR), also observed changes in oil prices.

Fuel prices on May 17
CityPetrol (per litre)Diesel (per litre)
BengaluruRs 101.94Rs 87.89
ChandigarhRs 96.20Rs 84.26
ChennaiRs 102.86Rs 94.46
GurugramRs 96.84Rs 89.72
KolkataRs 106.03Rs 92.76
LucknowRs 96.62Rs 89.81
MumbaiRs 106.31Rs 94.27
New DelhiRs 96.72Rs 89.62
NoidaRs 96.53Rs 89.71
