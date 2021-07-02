Fuel prices, not reducing soon. Here’s why

Crude oil production

India is the world’s third-largest crude-oil importer and imports nearly 85 percent of its oil requirements.

Opec+, which controls 40 percent of the world’s crude oil is working to have uniform petroleum pricing of its members. Since Indian oil companies purchase two-thirds of their oil requirement on a fixed annual contracts basis, India has been working to diversify its oil imports from non-Opec+ countries. Of late, India has bought more oil from the US and Canada and reduced its purchases from Africa and the Middle East.

India does not produce enough crude oil to meet its needs but has more than just self-sufficiency in the oil refining capacity. The refiners have upgraded &/ upgrading their plants to process tougher grades of crude oil. These would also improve the business margins for the Indian refining companies. India is also working to double its oil refining capacity to 500 million tonnes a year in the next decade. This is a critical national strategic plan, as the products that are derived out of refining crude oil are a big contributor to India’s export income.

Currently, the prices of petrol and diesel in India costs almost twice as much as it does in developed markets. On a side note, India has cut its basic import duty on crude palm oil to 10 percent from 15 percent effective from June 30 for a period of three months. This indicates that we might be gearing up for increased imports of palm oil. India is the world's largest buyer of vegetable oils & India's palm oil imports—which account for roughly 60 percent of its total vegetable oil imports.

Elements of domestic fuel price

The domestic fuel prices are benchmarked to international rates and the Indian oil marketing companies are allowed to price the retail products. There are four factors that constitute the fuel price:

Crude oil, freight and processing charges to the dealer

Dealer commission to the fuel station.

Excise duty charged by the Union government.

Value Added Tax levied by the state government.

Importantly, fuel prices are not yet under GST. The state governments also get 41 percent of the excise duty that’s levied by the Union government.

Seven years ago, crude oil price constituted two-thirds of the fuel price; currently, taxes and levies comprise of 2/3rd of the fuel price.

Another critical market aspect that impacts fuel pricing is the exchange rate for the US dollar against the rupee. A weaker rupee increases fuel import bill.

Fuel prices and economic impact worries

Increasing fuel prices is a worry, not just for the governments, consumers, but more importantly for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI); which wears multiple hats—country’s central banker, the regulator of lending activities, upholder of fiscal stability, inflation-controller, manager of foreign exchange reserves of the country. All of these roles get tested in an increasing fuel price situation.

The impact of high fuel taxes on the economy was also highlighted by Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das in the 27th meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee in February 2021. He said, “Proactive supply-side measures, particularly in enabling a calibrated unwinding of high indirect taxes on petrol and diesel—in a coordinated manner by centre and states—are critical to contain the further build-up of cost-pressures in the economy.”

High fuel prices will feed into higher inflation, in two ways:

Directly: as crude products feature as elements in the Consumer Price Index (CPI ) basket (in the ‘fuel and light’ and ‘transport and communication’ categories)

Indirectly: as higher transportation costs, due to an increase in the price of fuel. This impacts the price of other consumer products ranging from milk, vegetables, meat, to medicines, cement, fertilisers, chemicals. The prices of services rise due to an increase in fuel prices.

In the month of May, fuel demand fell to a 9-month low, due to a slowdown in activities when the second wave of covid cases was on the rise. If the economic activities don’t pick up, it could further impact fuel offtake, and hence reducing the government’s revenue projections (from the sale of fuel).

Another short-term worry is that the Manufacturing PMI decreased in June for the first time since July 2020. The inconsistency in vaccine availability until mid-June worries around third-wave, the economic slowdown further worsened with the second wave of covid triggered a slowdown in output of Indian manufacturers. In many cases, it was also loss of lives and health impact that affected it. With demand weakening and lowered output growth projections, manufacturers reduced their input purchases in June. These have a direct impact on further job cuts (rising unemployment).

Citizens fuel costs as daily proportion

Pre-COVID-19, a litre of fuel costs about 25 percent of the average daily per person gross domestic product (GDP). The citizens of different states have the varying impact of fuel prices on their daily earnings. In UP, the largest state, an individual would have had to spend over 50 percent of the daily state domestic product for a litre of fuel. In states like Bihar, this number would be higher than 80 percent! (As a comparison, China had this number around 5 percent.)

As the retail price of petrol increases, affordability could decrease, unless there is a substantial increase in economic activity and output. Looking at two-wheelers sales is an important aspect of this. Predominantly two-wheelers sold in India use petrol and are an economic enabler for millions of citizens. However just-announced sales figures of large two-wheeler companies show that sales offtake was higher in June. The key observation is that if all those motorists use their two-wheelers despite rising fuel prices, it would add to inflation numbers.

Pressures on government treasury

The government has budgeted spends of over Rs 40,000 crores for vaccination drives and would need more; Rs 1 lakh crore is needed under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana scheme to give free food grain to the poor for eight months. Apart from these direct expenses, the government is supporting various schemes under the fiscal stimulus package which would need further funding. India’s fiscal deficit was at 9.3 percent of GDP for 2020-21, which was the highest fiscal deficit ever.

The Union government’s aggregate fuel tax revenue is estimated to be Rs 3,60,000 crore in the current fiscal. (Part of this was collected through cess under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), which the Centre does not need to share with states.) The revenues from the fuel is a higher component in the entire revenue pool. It’s a catch-22 situation.

Unless the consumer sentiment and demand cycle pick up, tax revenues from non-fuel sectors might be muted. While some analysts have mooted the idea of reducing fuel prices to stimulate demand, the government may not want to take that chance politically. It won’t augur well to decrease fuel prices and to raise it again if the consumer offtake of other products doesn’t stimulate the economy.

The state governments have also had a dip in revenues and their finances are in poor condition. There should be efforts made by the state governments to reduce their dependence on fuel revenues. This can happen, only if the state governments improve non-fuel revenues by increasing their attractiveness to businesses in their state.

Yet politically, all those asking for the fuel price cut is surprising, considering that their own state’s finances survive because of these taxes and revenues from the perceived sin industries of oil, liquor, tobacco. Incidentally, the states that are wanting the Central government to reduce fuel prices, have the option of reducing the state-level Value Added Tax!

In simple terms, by holding onto its fuel taxes, the Union government and the state governments are able to continue earning revenues. But with the current state of no-so-well-oiled finances, both at the Union and state levels, reducing taxes on fuel is a Hobson’s choice! It’s like killing the golden goose of the moment.

Long term energy security is the only solution

The only way to be less dependent on oil-based revenues is to bring in a drastic change in our nation’s energy profile, improve our energy security and reduce our oil imports.

Research Studies by International Energy Agency estimate that India’s oil needs will be more than any other country by the year 2040. Those who are worried about global warming won’t object to high taxes on fuel, as they constitute a “carbon disincentive” of sorts and discourage greater use. But such disincentives are not enough to propel the economy to accept renewable sources of energy. There needs to be a direct incentive to increase the acceptance of renewable energy sources.

The Union government had announced initiatives to increase the share of natural gas in the country’s energy basket from 6.3 percent to 15 percent. While the government’s policy on electric vehicles is encouraging, more sustained efforts to set up EV charging infrastructure across the length and breadth of the country is needed. Especially as we build newer highways, these can be built as part of the infrastructure.

The governments have to lead by example by moving to use renewable sources of energy, not only in their physical infrastructure space but also in their transportation utilisation as well as public transport. Another policy that would add value to the energy policy is the voluntary vehicle scrappage policy. This aims to phase out private and commercial vehicles that are more than 15 and 20 years old and in turn reduce fuel inefficiency and consequently reduce fuel usage.

Saving monies on imported fuel will prevent any shocking increase in the trade deficit. So “going green” won’t just be a buzzword, it would be a larger economic benefit; which could translate into the governments utilising increased funding for better citizenry outcomes.