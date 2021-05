State-owned fuel retailers hiked petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday after keeping them unchanged on Monday. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 22-23 paise and 25-27 paise per litre respectively across the metro cities, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies.

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 93.44 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 84.32. In Mumbai, petrol comes for Rs 99.71 a litre and diesel for Rs 91.57.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

The fuel prices vary from state to state in the country due to the value-added tax or VAT.