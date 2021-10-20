Fuel prices hiked today: Petrol increases by 34-35 paise, diesel rises by 35-37 paise

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday after keeping them stable for two days in a row. While petrol rates were hiked by up to 34-35 paise, diesel prices were raised by 35-37 paise.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel were raised to Rs 106.19 and Rs 94.92 per litre respectively in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was hiked to Rs 112.11 per litre on Wednesday. The cost of diesel was increased to Rs 102.89 a litre.

Petrol prices have been increased by up to Rs 4.85 per litre and diesel by Rs 5.95 per litre since September 28.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

Meanwhile, youth Congress members held demonstrations at petrol pumps in 30 districts against the fuel price hike on Tuesday. Youth Congress state general secretary Ayush Bhardwaj said the common man is suffering due to the constant rise in fuel prices, according to news agency PTI."

Central excise duty on petrol and diesel has led to brazen increase and the budget of the common man has been hit badly. The prices are pinching hard but the Modi government is not bothered at all," he said.

Bhardwaj said due to the bypolls in Udaipur's Vallabhnagar and Pratapgarh's Dhariyawad, demonstrations were not held in those areas. Barring them, protests were held in 30 districts, he was quoted as saying in the PTI report.