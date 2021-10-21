Fuel prices hiked again: Petrol rises to Rs 112.44 in Mumbai, diesel reaches Rs 103.26

Fuel prices hit fresh all-time highs on Thursday following a rise in global crude oil rates.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel rates soared 35 paise to cost Rs 106.54 and Rs 95.27 per litre respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol now costs Rs 112.44, and diesel is available at Rs 103.26 per litre.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

Meanwhile, youth Congress members held demonstrations at petrol pumps in 30 districts against the fuel price hike on Tuesday. Youth Congress state general secretary Ayush Bhardwaj said the common man is suffering due to the constant rise in fuel prices, according to news agency PTI."

Central excise duty on petrol and diesel has led to brazen increase and the budget of the common man has been hit badly. The prices are pinching hard but the Modi government is not bothered at all," he said.

Bhardwaj said due to the bypolls in Udaipur's Vallabhnagar and Pratapgarh's Dhariyawad, demonstrations were not held in those areas. Barring them, protests were held in 30 districts, he was quoted as saying in the PTI report.