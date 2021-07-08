Fuel prices hiked again; petrol rises to Rs 106.59 per litre in Mumbai

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked petrol and diesel prices for the second consecutive day on Thursday taking fuel prices across metropolitan cities to historic highs. The petrol prices were raised by 33-35 paise per litre and diesel prices were hiked by 9 paise per litre across cities.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel increased to Rs 100.56 and Rs 89.62 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price changed to Rs 106.59 per litre on Thursday. The cost of diesel advanced to Rs 97.18 a litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil (IOC), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

On the global front, oil prices fell for a third day on Thursday amid anxiety that supply may rise after the collapse this week of talks among major producers, potentially causing the current output agreement to be abandoned, according to news agency Reuters.

Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 were down 43 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $73 a barrel by 0158 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures CLc1 were down 51 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $71.69 a barrel, Reuters said.