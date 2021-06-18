Fuel prices hike: Petrol crosses Rs 103-mark in Mumbai, nears Rs 97 per litre in Delhi

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased fuel prices on Friday after keeping them unchanged on Thursday. The petrol prices were raised by 26-27 paise per litre and diesel prices were hiked by 28-30 paise per litre across cities.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel increased to Rs 96.93 and Rs 87.69 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price changed to Rs 103.08 per litre on Friday. The cost of diesel advanced to Rs 94.93 a litre.

Petrol, diesel prices have been hiked by up to Rs 2.70 per litre in June so far and up to Rs 6.53 per litre since May 3.

In 2021 so far, fuel rates have been increased by up to Rs 14.63 per litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil (IOC), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

The fuel prices vary from state to state in the country due to the value-added tax or VAT.

Globally, crude oil prices fell nearly 2 percent from their highest level in years on Thursday as the dollar strengthened after the US Federal, according to news agency Reuters.