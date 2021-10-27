Fuel prices at record high level: Petrol rises to Rs 113.80 in Mumbai, touches Rs 107.94 in Delhi

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday after a two-day pause.

The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 107.94 a litre and Rs 113.80 per litre in Mumbai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. In Mumbai, diesel now comes for Rs 104.75 a litre, while in Delhi, it costs Rs 96.67 per litre.

Following today’s hike, petrol prices were increased by 35 paise and diesel by 35, respectively in Delhi.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.