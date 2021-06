The oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked petrol prices by 25- 26 paise and diesel by 23-24 paise per litre today across metros. The fuel rates were also increased on Monday.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel increased to Rs 94.49 and Rs 85.38 per litre in Delhi today, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price changed to Rs 100.72 per litre on Tuesday. The cost of diesel advanced to Rs 92.69 a litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning. The fuel prices vary from state to state in the country due to the value-added tax or VAT.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday ahead of an OPEC+ meeting and on optimism that fuel demand will grow in the months ahead with the summer driving season starting in the United States, the world's top oil consumer, according to news agency Reuters.