Fuel prices at fresh highs: Petrol rises by 33-35 paise, diesel increases by 35-37 paise

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked petrol, diesel prices for sixth consecutive day on Monday. While petrol rates were raised by 33-35 paise, diesel rates were increased by 35-37 paise.

The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 109.69 a litre and Rs 115.50 per litre in Mumbai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. In Mumbai, diesel now comes for Rs 106.62 a litre, while in Delhi, it costs Rs 98.42 per litre.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol.