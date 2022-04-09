Fuel price today: Petrol, diesel rates unchanged for 3rd day in a row

Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged for the third straight day on Saturday. Oil marketing companies (OMC) last hiked the rates On Wednesday by 80 paise per litre, which takes the total increase in rates since March 22 to Rs 10 per litre.

At present, a litre of petrol in Delhi costs Rs 105.41 and diesel is selling for Rs 96.67, according to a pricing notice from state fuel retailers. Petrol costs Rs 105.86 in Gurugram while a litre of diesel costs Rs 97.10.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77 per litre, respectively. The former costs Rs 110.85 a litre in Chennai and the latter is priced at Rs 100.94 per litre.

Rates are increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 10 per litre each or 10.5 percent. Petrol in Delhi was priced at Rs 95.41 a litre prior to the start of the revision cycle on March 22. The increase in diesel rate is 11.5 percent over the Rs 86.67 a litre rate prevalent prior to the 14 hikes.

The rise in fuel prices comes at a time when the Russia-Ukraine war has sent international oil prices to $102.78 a barrel. Fuel prices continue to be on the rise in India as state-owned fuel retailers cover for the holding rates for a record 137 days during elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, according to reports.

Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked by 80 paise a litre each for five straight days, totalling Rs 4 per litre - a record increase for any five days since the start of daily price revision in June 2017.