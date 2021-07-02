Home

      Fuel price hike: Petrol crosses Rs 105 in Mumbai, climbs to Rs 100.13 in Chennai

      Fuel price hike: Petrol crosses Rs 105 in Mumbai, climbs to Rs 100.13 in Chennai

      IST (Updated)
      The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil (IOC), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

      Fuel price hike: Petrol crosses Rs 105 in Mumbai, climbs to Rs 100.13 in Chennai
      The oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased fuel prices on Friday after keeping them unchanged for two consecutive days.
      Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel increased to Rs 99.16 and Rs 89.18 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price changed to Rs 105. 24 per litre on Friday. The cost of diesel advanced to Rs 96.72 a litre.
      Chennai also saw a hike in fuel prices with petrol rising to Rs 100.13 per litre and diesel for Rs 93.72. In Kolkata, petrol was sold at Rs 99.04 per litre and diesel at Rs 92.03 per litre.
      The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil (IOC), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.
      The fuel prices vary from state to state in the country due to the value-added tax or VAT.
      Globally, oil prices rose about 2 percent on indications that OPEC+ producers could increase output more slowly than expected in coming months, while rising global fuel demand would continue to tighten supply, according to news agency Reuters.
