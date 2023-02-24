FSSAI sets paraments for millets to ensure good quality supply in domestic and global markets

These new standards will be enforced from September 1, 2023, giving millet producers and processors ample time to prepare for the new regulations and make any necessary changes to their production processes, FSSAI said.

In a significant step towards improving the quality and safety of millets produced in India, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has framed comprehensive group standards for 15 types of millets, specifying eight quality parameters that include maximum limits for moisture content, uric acid content, and other edible grains.

“The FSSAI has specified a comprehensive group standard for millets vide Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Second Amendment Regulations, 2023 notified in the Gazette of India and the same will be enforced w.e.f. 1st September 2023,” the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated on Thursday.

These new standards will be enforced from September 1, 2023, giving millet producers and processors ample time to prepare for the new regulations and make any necessary changes to their production processes, FSSAI said.

The FSSAI has stated that these standards have been prescribed to ensure good quality millets in both domestic and global markets. With the growing demand for healthy and nutritious food, these standards will help improve the perception of millets in the market and increase their consumption.

Millets have been a traditional staple food in many parts of India, but currently individual standards for only a few millets such as sorghum (jowar), whole and decorticated pearl millet grain (bajra), finger millet (ragi), and amaranth are prescribed in the Food Safety and Standards (Food Product Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011.

The group standard is applicable to the millets, namely; Amaranthus (Chaulai or Rajgira), Barnyard Millet ((Samakechawal or Sanwa or Jhangora), Brown top (Korale), Buckwheat (Kuttu), Crab finger (Sikiya), Finger Millet (Ragi or Mandua), Fonio (Acha), Foxtail Millet (Kangni or Kakun), Job’s tears (Adlay), Kodo Millet (Kodo), Little Millet (Kutki), Pearl Millet (Bajra), Proso Millet (Cheena), Sorghum (Jowar), Teff (Lovegrass),” as per the Ministry.

The FSSAI's move towards comprehensive group standards for millets will help to fill the gap in regulation for the other types of millets that were not covered under the existing individual standards and ensure the long-term growth and sustainability of the millet industry in India.