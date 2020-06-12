Branded frozen parotas are not a staple: Govt official weighs in on 18% GST debate
With social media going into overdrive after the Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR) said parotas should attract 18 percent GST, a government official said the ruling pertained to frozen foods, which cannot be considered staple items.
“Frozen foods cannot be comparable to plain roti or plain parota served in restaurants or taken as staple food, or eaten by poor on day-to-day basis," the official added.