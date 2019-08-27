From Rajan's warning to Patel's exit, RBI surplus has been a hot topic for quite some time
Updated : August 27, 2019 02:31 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday approved a transfer of Rs 1.76 lakh crores surplus to the government as dividend, the highest ever dividend doled out by the central bank in its history.
Most analysts expect the funds will mainly be used to offset weak tax collections, but risks of a fiscal slippage remain.
RBI surplus has, in the recent years, been an issue that drove a wedge between the government and the central bank.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more