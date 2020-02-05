Economy
From July, Indian tourists to pay Rs 1,200 per day in Bhutan as sustainable development fee
Updated : February 05, 2020 05:46 PM IST
The Himalayan kingdom, which is concerned about its ecology and environment, decided to impose the fee following an increase in Indian tourists.
There was a ten percent hike in the number of tourists from the three countries who visited Bhutan in 2018.
The Bhutanese authorities have assured the Indian government that "tourists from India would not be inconvenienced in the course of the implementation of the new regulation".