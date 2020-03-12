Economy From India to US: The economic remedies countries are adopting for the coronavirus Updated : March 12, 2020 10:24 AM IST The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to infuse fresh cash liquidity into the system through a second round of long-term repo operations (LTRO). The Indian government is, meanwhile, pushing state-run banks to approve new loans amounting to Rs 500-600 billion by the end of March. Trump signed a $8.3 billion emergency spending bill to combat the spread of the virus and develop vaccines for the highly contagious disease.