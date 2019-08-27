From Ikea to Gap, firms aim to use scarce water more wisely
Updated : August 27, 2019 07:00 AM IST
With population growth and climate change making water a scarcer and more precious resource, using water wisely is now a key to remaining profitable.
From growing cotton for textiles to manufacturing drinks and ensuring consumers have enough water as well, efficient water use is high on the agenda, representatives of popular brands said during opening events at World Water Week in Stockholm.
Many businesses now operate in regions facing high water stress, from India to Vietnam and California, company representatives said.
