The government has put out a list of de-listed items or products that will not be sold by the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB) with effect from June 1 with an aim to boost the use of 'Swadeshi' or India-made products.

All products of 7 companies have been completely de-listed including Skechers, Red Bull, Ferrero India Pvt Ltd, among others. A total of 1,026 product categories of companies or brands which are not swadeshi have been de-listed.

On May 13, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that only Indian products will be sold through the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens from June 1 and these will be procured from Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB) is the parent body that runs para-military canteens across India, under the aegis of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Other products that have been delisted include Colgate Palmolive's products like body wash, mouth wash, Havells India products like Iron, hair straightener, GlaxoSmithKline's certain product categories of Horlicks and Hindustan Unilever's Kwality Magnum chocolate ice cream.

The list also includes Loreal Mybelline Kajal, several products of LG Electronics, Mars chocolates, Nivea, Philips, Bajaj electronics, Panasonic, Blue Star, Eureka Forbes, Samsung, Borosil Glassware, TTK Prestige, Timex, Tommy Hilfiger, Cello plastic and homeware products.

Abbott Healthcare products such as Similac Isomil, Addidas body spray sold by Cavinkare, Gillette's shaving range products sold by P&G, Air freshener Airwick (Reckitt Benckiser), Safari, Samsonite, VIP luggages products, Sleepwell blanket range (Sheela Foam), Dabur Real fruit juice range and Nilkamal plastic product range like chairs etc are also included in the list of products that will not be sold.

On May 15, the CPC chief had asked canteens to hold fresh procurement of products until MHA gave clarity on what would be defined as 'swadeshi'.