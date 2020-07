In what would make several resolution professionals or liquidators re-think and queue up to avail GST registrations in their own names at the earliest, a recent GST ruling of the West Bengal Advance Authority has mandated that a resolution professional since he is selling goods, has to be registered under the GST regime.

The issue came to the fore on June 29, when West Bengal Advance Authority in the matter of M/s Mansi Oils and Grains Pvt Ltd, held that the sale of the assets of the applicant by NCLT appointed liquidator is a supply of goods by the liquidator.

AAR mandated that the liquidator is required to take registration under the GST and pay tax thereon.

In this case the applicant ie M/s Mansi Oils and Grains Pvt Ltd was a corporate debtor and not a going concern. The liquidator was required to sell its assets under the liquidation process notified by the government.

The applicant's assets like the plant and machinery, office equipment & furniture were sold by the liquidator and all under GST attract different rates.

Interestingly, M/s Mansi Oils and Grains Pvt Ltd had ceased operations many years back and had not repaid the loans taken from banks. The company was registered under the VAT laws existing prior to GST and since they were not doing business for 10 years, they did not migrate the registration to GST in 2017.

Hence the company did not have any registration under the GST laws.

A resolution professional or the liquidator was appointed to dispose of the assets and pay back the loans. The resolution professional/ liquidator was therefore required to sell the assets of the company and the question before the AAR was whether the resolution professional/ liquidator was required to be registered under the GST provisions. The resolution professional/ liquidator auctioned the assets and realised Rs.2.82 crore from the sale.

It is interesting that the resolution professional/ liquidator is an individual who is acting on behalf of the company, hence the registration as resolution professional/ liquidator also exposes the resolution professional/ liquidator to all the compliance requirements in GST.

This also means that in cases where the registration given under earlier laws has lapsed and has not been migrated to GST, the tax authorities can now compel the seller or person authorised to sell, to now obtain registration.

Experts feel that the ruling is an appealable decision, and the applicant has a right to prefer an appeal before the Appellate Authority for Advance Ruling.

“It is ruled by the GST Advance Ruling Authority that the sale of the assets of the applicant by NCLT appointed liquidator is a supply of goods by the liquidator, who is required to take registration under the GST. This advance ruling, though clearly, is binding on the applicant only but the authorities and officers in other jurisdictions could take a similar view without formally citing or treating as a precedent. As a result, the resolution professionals who are appointed as liquidator could be asked to get registration under GST. The key question is whether the Liquidator is in the business of supply goods or services. Typically Liquidator gets paid for his work - on which tax implications could be separately examined - the ownership and property in the goods is not with the liquidator - he is only the decision-maker - to get the liquidation process complete,” said Anita Rastogi, GST, and Indirect Tax Partner at PwC.

Similarly, agreeing with Rastogi, even Rajat Mohan, a senior partner at AMRG & Associates, a tax consultancy firm, also added that, “Liquidators of Business entities are being mandated to take a GST registration for any sale of assets of the liquidated entity, irrespective of the fact it has ceased business operations long back under VAT regime, will further frustrate the stakeholders, who approached the NCLT to sell the assets of an ailing company and distribute among the stakeholders, as a pie of this would now go to tax coffers.”

MS Mani, a tax partner at Deloitte too says that “ it is essential to note that the registration of the Insolvency Professional (IP) as a liquidator of assets, makes it necessary for the IP to be responsible for all the compliances mandated by the GST legislation.“

But, the story doesn’t end here and it is not just that a GST registration would be the only compliance or paperwork that a resolution professional will have to do.

A GST Registration comes with a lot of tax compliance responsibilities.

Say in this example, the case which is in question, once registration is obtained in terms of the AAR, the RP (Rachana Jhunjhunwala) will need to pay GST, file returns for the sale effected and also complete the GST Audit in Form 9 and 9C.

Further, if there is no sale of assets subsequent to the option, the RP is required to keep filing nil returns till such time the registration is surrendered. An application for surrender of registration usually results in an audit notice which the RP will need to face.

The registration can be only surrendered only on completion of such an audit/enquiry. And till such time, this process of surrender is completed successfully, the RP cannot obtain a new GST registration in her name for any other business as there cannot be two GST registrations for the same person.