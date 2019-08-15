Moneycontrol Pro#IndependenceDay#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Free bus travel for women in Delhi from October 29, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Updated : August 15, 2019 02:49 PM IST

Kejriwal said women's security was of utmost importance for his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. He said his government had taken two important decisions: to install CCTV cameras across Delhi and to provide free public transport for women.
He said his government did not need the Centre's permission to provide free travel to women in buses as the government would meet the subsidy.
