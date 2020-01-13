#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
FPIs pull out Rs 2,415 crore from domestic markets in January so far

Updated : January 13, 2020 07:16 AM IST

Overseas investors have turned net sellers in January after remaining buyers for four consecutive months since September 2019.
Additionally, FPIs have the Budget announcements in their sights.
