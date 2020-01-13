Economy
FPIs pull out Rs 2,415 crore from domestic markets in January so far
Updated : January 13, 2020 07:16 AM IST
Overseas investors have turned net sellers in January after remaining buyers for four consecutive months since September 2019.
Additionally, FPIs have the Budget announcements in their sights.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more