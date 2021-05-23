  • SENSEX
FPIs net sellers at Rs 4,444 crore in May so far amid COVID-19 surge

Updated : May 23, 2021 13:26:02 IST

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) took out Rs 6,370 crore from equities but pumped in Rs 1,926 crore in the debt segment between May 1-21.
In April, the total net outflow from the Indian capital markets stood at Rs 9,435 crore.
