FPIs net sellers at Rs 4,444 crore in May so far amid COVID-19 surge Updated : May 23, 2021 13:26:02 IST Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) took out Rs 6,370 crore from equities but pumped in Rs 1,926 crore in the debt segment between May 1-21. In April, the total net outflow from the Indian capital markets stood at Rs 9,435 crore. Published : May 23, 2021 01:26 PM IST