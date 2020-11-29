Economy FPIs net buyers for second consecutive month, invest Rs 60,358 cr in equities Updated : November 29, 2020 02:52 PM IST FPIs invested a net Rs 60,358 crore into equities and Rs 2,593 crore in debt segment, taking the total net investment to Rs 62,951 crore between November 3-27. Global investors are preferring to invest in emerging markets more than developed markets as the potential upside is much higher in emerging markets. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.