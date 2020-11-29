Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

FPIs net buyers for second consecutive month, invest Rs 60,358 cr in equities

Updated : November 29, 2020 02:52 PM IST

FPIs invested a net Rs 60,358 crore into equities and Rs 2,593 crore in debt segment, taking the total net investment to Rs 62,951 crore between November 3-27.
Global investors are preferring to invest in emerging markets more than developed markets as the potential upside is much higher in emerging markets.
FPIs net buyers for second consecutive month, invest Rs 60,358 cr in equities

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Carlyle Group in advanced stages to acquire Granules India for around $1 billion, say sources

Carlyle Group in advanced stages to acquire Granules India for around $1 billion, say sources

Govt caps surge pricing by cab aggregators at 1.5 times of base fare, issues other guidelines

Govt caps surge pricing by cab aggregators at 1.5 times of base fare, issues other guidelines

RBI has set precedence in LVB bond write-off, will hurt other banks: Report

RBI has set precedence in LVB bond write-off, will hurt other banks: Report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement