FPIs net buyers at Rs 14,649 crore in January

Updated : January 31, 2021 06:26 PM IST

According to FPI statistics available with depositories, overseas investors pumped in a net of Rs 19,473 crore into equities but pulled out Rs 4,824 crore from the debt segment between January 1 and January 29.
India continues to remain an attractive destination for investment among the emerging market.
