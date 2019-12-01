#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
FPIs invested Rs 22,872 crore in November; net buyers for third successive month

Updated : December 01, 2019 04:15 PM IST

Foreign investors remained net buyers in the Indian capital market for the third straight month in November, putting in Rs 22,872 crore on net basis during the month, according to depositories data.
A net sum of Rs 25,230 crore flowed into equities by FPIs in November, the data showed.
FPIs had invested a net sum of Rs 16,037.6 crore in October and Rs 6,557.8 crore in September.
