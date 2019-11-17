Economy
FPIs infuse Rs 19,203 crore into Indian capital markets in November so far
Updated : November 17, 2019 05:16 PM IST
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped in a net sum of Rs 19,203 crore into the domestic capital markets in the first half of November amid encouraging domestic and global factors.
According to the latest depositories data, overseas investors infused a net amount of Rs 14,435.6 crore into equities and Rs 4,767.18 crore into the debt segment during November 1-15, taking the total net investment to Rs 19,202.7 crore.
Prior to this, FPIs had poured a net Rs 16,464.6 crore in October and Rs 6,557.8 crore in September into the domestic capital markets (both equity and debt).
