Foxxcon India becomes first global company to get PLI push as NITI Aayog gives nod

An empowered committee headed by NITI Aayog CEO on Tuesday approved two beneficiaries, Foxconn India and Padget Electronics, under the production-linked incentive scheme (PLI) for large-scale electronics manufacturing.

As per the NITI Aayog, Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Private Ltd (Foxconn India) is the first global company that has been approved to receive incentives under mobile manufacturing for the period August 1, 2021, to March 31 2022 based on its incremental investments and sales figures. The incentive amount approved is Rs 357.17 crore.

Today, the Empowered Committee headed by CEO @paramiyer_ approved incentives for the Large-Scale Electronics Manufacturing (LSEM) #PLI scheme. Two companies, #PadgetElectronics and @HonHai_Foxconn, have qualified for the incentive of ₹58.29 cr & ₹357.17 cr, respectively. pic.twitter.com/ELr2ldqDuD— NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) December 20, 2022

Foxconn India is owned by Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Ltd which is a part of the Foxconn Group. It is the world’s No. 1 manufacturer or assembler of mobile phones. Foxconn India is a Taiwanese multinational electronics contract manufacturer with its headquarters in Tucheng, New Taipei City.

Further, Padget Electronics Private Ltd, a 100 percent subsidiary of Dixon Technologies Private Ltd, is the first domestic player that got approved by the empowered committee to receive an incentive under mobile manufacturing for the quarter of January–March 2022 based on its incremental investments and sales figures under the target segment mobile phones. The incentive amount approved is Rs 58.29 crore.

#PLI for LSEM is expected to bring in additional production worth ₹10,70,000 cr & generate employment for 7,00,000+ people. Incentives of ₹415.46 cr were approved for @HonHai_Foxconn, a global company & #PadgetElectronics, a domestic company.🖇️: https://t.co/wWxQhtChWL pic.twitter.com/3n0VIy4AZZ— NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) December 20, 2022

The company has manufacturing facilities in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and had already received an amount of Rs 53.28 crore under the PLI scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing for the period August–December 2021 based on its incremental investments and sales figures.

The proposals for the disbursement of incentives were considered by the empowered committee, comprising NITI Aayog CEO Param Iyer, DPIIT Secretary Anurag Jain, MeitY Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma, and other members of the Empowered Committee.

As of September 2022, the PLI scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing has attracted investments of Rs 4,784 crore and led to a total production of Rs 2,03,952 crore, including exports of Rs 80,769 crore. The scheme has also generated 40,916 jobs.

The PLI for the large-scale electronics manufacturing sector has attracted leading global players, including Foxconn, Samsung, Pegatron, Rising Star and Wistron, while leading domestic companies, including Lava, Micromax, Optiemus, United Telelinks Neolyncs, and Padget Electronics, have also participated in this scheme.