  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy

Fourth Partner Energy ties up with Indonesia's Indika Energy to expand its international footprint

Updated : March 05, 2021 04:00 PM IST

Indika Energy will hold 51 percent and Fourth Partner Energy 49 percent stake in EMITS.
This partnership was facilitated by TPG’s impact investment arm, The Rise Fund – which is the majority shareholder in Fourth Partner Energy.
Fourth Partner Energy ties up with Indonesia's Indika Energy to expand its international footprint
Published : March 05, 2021 04:00 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Union Budget to be presented on Feb 1: Report

Union Budget to be presented on Feb 1: Report

AIADMK releases 1st list for TN polls, CM Palaniswami to contest from Edapaddi

AIADMK releases 1st list for TN polls, CM Palaniswami to contest from Edapaddi

Govt mandates dual air bags in new models from April 1

Govt mandates dual air bags in new models from April 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement