Four years of GST: Emphasis on revenues, easing compliance burden, says revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj

The goods and services tax (GST) regime has completed four years. On July 1, 2017, a midnight session of parliament ushered in the new indirect tax system. The mutli-stage, destination-based tax regime subsumed a plethora of taxes including central excise duty, state level value added tax and octroi to name a few.

In the past four years, GST has had its share of hits and misses while the tax base has almost doubled from Rs 66.25 lakh crore to Rs 1.28 crore during this period. However, there have been consistent concerns around the complexity of compliance.

Surprisingly in a pandemic year, GST collections have seen their best performance with collections remaining above Rs 1 lakh crore for eight months in a row. In fact, the revenue collections hit a record high of Rs 1.41 lakh crore in April this year, a positive sign and an indication of not just an improvement in the economy post the first nationwide lockdown but also better compliance and use of data.

In a statement issued on the fourth anniversary of the GST regime, finance minister Nirmala Sithraman has expressed confidence that the enhanced revenue collection in recent months should now be the 'new normal'.

Looking at some of the challenges and concerns - though the GST Council has taken most decisions unanimously, many states have raised concerns about the functioning of the council and some of the recent decisions taken with the issue of compensation cess being the big bone of contention. For the tax-payer, the five-slab structure, complexities in filing returns, and the tech hassles in the GST network have been some of the key challenges.

If one were to look at the unfinished agenda-- alcohol and petroleum products are still outside GST, despite repeated pleas from various stakeholders for their inclusion in the new tax regime.

To talk about the road ahead for the GST and the state of the economy, CNBC-TV18 spoke with the Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj.

Bajaj said there was an improvement on every aspect of GST, which includes GST collections, compliances by people, formalisation of the economy, which is resulting in greater GST revenue. So, whether the collection is Rs 1 lakh crore or more, the new normal is that the country is moving ahead and has accepted GST and people have seen the benefit of GST and the formalisation of the economy.

“We would continue to see a robust GST revenue in the coming months and I hope this year would be a far better year than last four years we have seen of GST,” said Bajaj.

He further said the government would like to have a lot more in terms of GST collection, but it also depends on how the economy is moving. The economy was doing well and then again the country saw second COVID wave coming, so the lockdown would have an impact on the economy and GST. Otherwise, we should be anywhere between Rs 1.15 lakh crore and Rs 1.20-1.25 lakh crore as an average figure for GST in the coming months provided the economy completely opens up.

The revenue secretary said having seen GST stabilise in the past four years, emphasis would be on revenues and reducing the compliance burden.

For the entire conversation, watch the accompanying video