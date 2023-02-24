India's voice is going to be 'incredibly important' as it is the world's largest democracy, United Kingdom’s former Prime Minister Liz Truss said, adding that she is a great supporter of trading more with allies like India.

United Kingdom’s former Prime Minister Liz Truss on February 24 backed for a greater role for India in the UN Security Council and said that the organisation's current structure needs to be relooked.

India's voice is going to be 'incredibly important' as it is the world's largest democracy, Truss said at a media event in Mumbai, and added that she is a great supporter of trading more with allies like India.

"When I was trade secretary, I kicked off the free trade negotiations with India...I’m here in India at the moment. I want to see more Indian investment in the UK and I want to see us do our trade deal,” she said.

She also stressed on the need to fast-track Ukraine's NATO membership as “Our adversaries like China and Russia are very good at promoting their economic model. They use misinformation and technology to communicate in all kinds of ways to the world.”

She alleged that these nations also use the power of economic coercion to try and influence the way people think, therefore, she wants to work with like-minded countries to create "an economic NATO."

Talking about her successor Rishi Sunak’s performance, Truss said she wants the Conservative Party government in the island nation to do well in the next election.

Truss spent only 45 days in office and became the third Conservative prime minister to be toppled. She was the shortest-serving leader in British history.

In October 2022, Truss quit as UK's PM after the country’s economic policies disturbed the sentiments of the financial markets and a rebellion in her political party diminished her authority.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: G20 merchandise trade contracts reflecting sluggish global demand