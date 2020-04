With no clarity on when economic activity will resume in full swing following the coronavirus lockdown, former SEBI chief UK Sinha said that there were “enough warning signals that things are getting bad very fast” for the industry and the financial sector and called for a host of ‘difficult solutions’.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Sinha said that things have gotten very difficult for borrowers, especially non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), which cannot borrow from the central bank unlike regular banks.

“NBFCs are not able to raise money. Their borrowers are not repaying but their obligation to banks remain,” Sinha, who served as SEBI chief for six years between 2011 and 2017, said.

He added that some highly-rated corporates are coming in the borrowing market and lapping up funds. “There was already a certain amount of reluctance before because of how bonds of some companies had been treated… NBFCs will not be able to raise money in this environment.”

Sinha’s comments come in the context of a sharp rise in the 10-year bond yield, the annual rate at which the government borrows, from a monthly low of 6.05 percent to 6.49 percent. Worse, the spread, or the premium that corporates pay over the government to borrow, has risen to over three-month highs.

Mutual funds, too, were facing redemption till March but were managing, Sinha said.

He added that the government and the RBI need to take a series of difficult calls to help ease the situation. “The calamity is spreading exponentially around the world and our response cannot be lenient. If we don’t take early action, there will be more pain in the system.”

As suggestions, he said the RBI could consider allowing repo against AAA bonds and not just g-secs.

“We should start considering some tax free bonds by institutions like NHAI, NHB which may help cool down the yield drastically,” he said.

He further added that the regulator should consider further relaxation on what qualifies as a non-performing asset.