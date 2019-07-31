Economy
Former RBI deputy governor Subir Gokarn passes away
Updated : July 31, 2019 09:07 AM IST
In November 2015, Gokarn was appointed as an executive director on the board of the IMF.
He was appointed the deputy governor of the RBI in 2009 for a term of three years and had the distinction of being the youngest deputy governor at that time.
