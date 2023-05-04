Former NITI Aayog chief Amitabh Kant highlights MSME sector's critical role in India's economy

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are responsible for over 40 percent of the country's exports, making them vital contributors to the Indian economy, as per Former CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant.

Kant, speaking to CNBC-TV18 at the HSBC India SME Summit, emphasised the need for India to grow with equity, meaning that economic growth must be accompanied by job creation. This is especially important considering India's large population and the need to provide employment opportunities for the growing workforce.

Here is is a transcript of the interview, edited for style.

Q: Many things are looking strong at this point in time. There is of course the issue of deleveraging that has taken place, corporate balance sheets are looking better, banks’ balance sheet are looking better, but so is the government’s balance sheet. We have come off a record GST collection number, direct taxes are looking strong as well and the hope is that, because we are less exposed to the global market, we are less vulnerable to the global uncertainties at this point in time. How do you see where we are poised today? What do you see as our biggest advantage?

A: First is that during the COVID period, we managed to digitise our economy in a very big way. Secondly, we carried out vast structural reforms, whether it was IBC, RERA, GST, lowering the corporate tax rates, redefining MSMEs, all this. We also used that opportunity to provide a huge impetus to our startup movement. I think all these structural reforms will give you results in the next decade-and-a-half.

Actually, in contrast to what is happening, what happened in the western part of the world where they gave big (bailout) packages, leading to inflation, then tightening of interest rates and — if you look around the world — what's happening as a consequence is that resources have flowing from emerging markets to the developed world.

Whereas for future growth, if you look at the global economy, the share in the global GDP of developed world is coming down, and the share of emerging markets is going up. And the future of growth, the future of job creation will all happen in emerging markets.

Therefore, resources must flow to emerging markets. The opposite is happening because of policies pursued by the developed world. And therefore it's very, very important that our banking system remains structurally very strong so that we continue to lend to our MSMEs. And it's important to say this, because the debt ratio — the government debt-to-GDP ratio is high. The private debt to GDP ratio is low, it's only at about 55 percent.

The private debt-to-GDP ratio in USA and China is at about 140-150 percent, so this ratio must rise in a very systematic manner. This digitisation process we have done, the account aggregator system that we have built up, we have linked it up to the bank, we have linked it up to insurance, and now, we are linking it up to the GST and flows — once it starts flowing, you will see a lot of more credit flowing from banks to MSMEs and that will boost the MSME sector.

MSMEs are very, very important because this sector is responsible for over 40 percent of our exports. This is a sector that creates jobs for India. India has to grow with equity if India has to grow with jobs. All these people present here are the key drivers of that growth and job creation.

Q: I want to talk to you about this revolution in the context of size — you often lamented about the fact that India has some world-size companies, but nowhere enough, and for the Indian SME and MSME sectors to grow and flourish, we need a larger ecosystem, a much larger universe... Now the government in the last few years has done things like the production-linked incentive schemes, ostensibly to build national champions and also to draw in foreign investment and build international champions who build in India. Is that enough? Do you also believe that we are on the cusp of a revolution? Is this an inflection point for the Indian SME?

A: I am a great believer that we are on the cusp of a revolution because India has to grow at high rates in the next three decades. But for that to happen, the MSME sector must grow and for that to happen, three things have to occur. One is MSMEs must focus on quality, quality and quality; they must make quality products to penetrate global markets. We are not selling in India alone, we are a part of a global value chain. The value you get by exporting and becoming a part of the global value chain is about 7x more than what you will get domestically. So you must make top-class quality products to penetrate the global market — never compromise on quality.

Number two, we have done a lot of work on ease of doing business, but we need to scrap all rules, regulations, and procedures for MSMEs. There should be no human interaction with any government official; it should only be digital interaction — make this the easiest, simplest way for MSMEs to grow and prosper. Make India the easiest place to do business in like Singapore. New Zealand.

Number three, to my mind we, have access to data of banks, insurance, etc. but soon we will have access to data, through the account aggregator system, of the invoices and the waybills and therefore, greater credit in a transparent manner will start flowing to the MSMEs because, for them to grow bigger and bigger and bigger, they need greater credit.

Fourth, I am a believer that MSMEs will mushroom only if India has a vast number of large companies because how did MSMEs come up? When Maruti came in and became a large company, you had Tier-2 producers, Tier-3 producers, and Tier-4 producers. So we need a vast number of MSMEs. After all, whom will they supply to? They will supply to large companies, which will then sell in India or abroad or wherever.

So you need large companies you need backward-forward linkages with MSMEs — they should supply and they should then be paid promptly.

And therefore India needs very many large companies and when we conceptualised production-linked incentives (PLIs) — the PLI was designed so that we create large companies, we make things bigger and bigger and bigger and bigger in five years’ time. And in five years’ time, make India productively the most efficient economy in the world. We were giving ourselves five years’ time to make India more competitive than China is right now. That is the challenge before the country, to make ourselves — in logistics, through Gati Shakti, through a whole range of schemes, through better roads, better ports, providing linkages — in five years’ time, more productively efficient than any other country in the world, and then make these MSMEs grow and prosper.

Q: We might rank better on ease of doing business indices, etc. This room seems to be telling you a different story. Where do you believe the missing gaps are? Where do you believe we need to do the work?

A: The Government of India has become very easy and simple. A lot of homework needs to be done by the states — most MSMEs get in touch with the state governments — we need states to become even more competitive by scrapping a law. So we have done this exercise on rules regulation, most of them relate to the states now, and therefore, a lot of rules, and regulation procedures need to be scrapped by the states.

Therefore my view is that we need about 10-12 Indian states to grow in about 10 percent-plus. And if they grow 10-12 percent-plus, then India will grow at high rates for the next decade-and-a-half or two decades, which is important. The real energy has to be brought into the states.

