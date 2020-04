Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the economy is in the throes of an “absolutely shocking” downturn that is not reflected yet in the current data.

If it was, she said, the unemployment rate probably would be as high as 13 percent while the overall economic contraction is about 30 percent.

“If we had a timely unemployment statistic, the unemployment rate probably would be up to 12 or 13 percent at this point and moving higher,” Yellen told CNBC’s Sara Eisen during a “Squawk on the Street” interview. She said gross domestic product is down “at least 30 percent and I’ve seen far higher numbers.”

“This is a huge, unprecedented, devastating hit, and my hope is that we will get back to business as quickly as possible,” she added.

However, the former central bank leader expressed some doubt as to whether the U.S. recovery will look like a “V,” where the sharp and sudden downturn will be followed by an aggressive upturn once the economy is reopened after dealing with the coronavirus.

“I think a ‘V’ is possible, but I am worried that the outcome will be worse and it really depend to my mind on just how much damage is down during the time that the economy is shut down in the way it is now,” Yellen said.