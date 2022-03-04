Forex reserves decline by $1.425 billion on a dip in currency assets

India's forex reserves declined by $1.425 billion to $631.527 billion for the week ended February 25 due to a dip in currency assets, according to the Reserve Bank data released on Friday.

The overall reserves had increased by $2.762 billion to $632.952 billion in the previous reporting week.

During the reporting week, the foreign currency assets (FCA) declined by $2.228 billion to $564.832 billion.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The value of the gold reserves continued its northward journey and increased by $958 million to $42.467 billion in the reporting week, the data showed. The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) decreased by $122 million to $19.04 billion, the RBI said.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also decreased by $34 million to $5.187 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.