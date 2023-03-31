New Foreign Trade Policy: Inter-ministerial committee constituted to lay down roadmap to facilitate e-commerce

Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) Santosh Sarangi told CNBC-TV18 that the government aims to increase the usage of the rupee as a global currency even as rupee trade is being partially or fully carried out with nations having forex-related issues or a strong bilateral trade with India.

An inter-ministerial committee has been constituted to lay down a roadmap to facilitate e-commerce under the new foreign trade policy released by the Union Government. Pegging a potential of e-commerce exports worth $200-300 billion by 2030 on the back of the fillip through the new policy, the government aims to move from a regime of incentives to remission to ensure no export of taxes and duties. While norms to create e-commerce export hubs are being formulated, the consignment-based cap of Rs. 5 lakhs per courier via e-commerce has also risen to Rs. 10 lakhs under the new policy.

Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) Santosh Sarangi told CNBC-TV18 that the government aims to increase the usage of the rupee as a global currency even as rupee trade is being partially or fully carried out with nations having forex-related issues or a strong bilateral trade with India. Terming the setting of export targets as a work in progress, he said that the policy will allow overseas intermediaries to conduct 3rd party transactions for exports.

Pointing to the rapid growth potential in exports from the chemicals and the engineering sector due to renewed interest from western and Latin American countries as per China plus one policy, he said that the record petroleum processed by Indian refiners this year was due to geopolitical challenges and can't be expected every year due to small margins in the industry.

To help exporters, the government will create an online platform by the 1st week of April under the Amnesty scheme for one-time settlement for export obligations, where eligible licensees from the period of 2009 to 2014 will have to register within 20 days, and their cases will be resolved in 6 months thereafter. 75 to 100 districts will be focused upon under the district export hub initiative, similar to the ODOP scheme, which will also cover medical value tourism.

President of the Federation of Indian Exporters Organisation (FIEO) Dr. A Sakthivel welcomed the aspect of no set duration in the new foreign trade policy, stating that it can be amended according to any change in the situation. He welcomed the encouragement to rupee trade as helpful to the country as well as exporters wherever there is a paucity of foreign currency. He also praised the multi-trading system, the policy for districts as export hubs and the potential benefits to exporters under the amnesty scheme. However, he requested an extension of 3 to 4 months for the old policy to protect exporters already in the midst of contracts.

Vice President of EEPC (Engineering Export Promotion Council) India Pankaj Chadha also mirrored this concern as he pitched for the durability of policy and sought that exporter exporting for a 6 to 8 months-long order booking should be protected from changes. With steel comprising over 30% of engineering goods exports, he said that exports are already doing well with no duties as of now and he expects the new foreign trade policy to at least double steel exports.

EEPC Chairman Arun Kumar Garodia termed the policy as pragmatic and growth-oriented, stating that the lack of a sunset clause will allow MSMEs to plan their growth strategies and expansion better. He welcomed the policy shift from subsidy and incentives and said that proper implementation of the remission regime will be good for the industry.