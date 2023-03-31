Foreign Trade Policy 2023 LIVE updates: Flexibility in FTP will help grow export potential, says Piyush Goyal

How FTP 2023 facilitates exports from districts
The policy focuses on engaging with the states and districts through the districts as export hubs initiative through:
- Identification of products and services in each district of the country
- Institutional mechanism (Constitution of SEPC & DEPC in States and Districts)
- Preparation of district export action plans( DEAPs) in each district
- Monitoring and implementation of DEAPs
- Export promotion outreach in districts
- Nodal DGFT regional authorities and their jurisdiction to implement the initiative in collaboration with all the concerned stakeholders
Foreign Trade Policy 2023 introduces new Amnesty scheme
Amnesty scheme for one time settlement of default in export obligation by Advance Authorization and EPCG authorization holders has been introduced.
All pending cases of the default in meeting Export Obligation (EO) of authorisations mentioned can be regularised by the authorisation holder on payment of all customs duties that were exempted in proportion to unfulfilled Export Obligation and interest at the rate of 100 percent of such duties exempted. However, no interest is payable on the portion of Additional Customs Duty and Special Additional Customs Duty.
FTP 2023 aimed at streamlining SCOMET policy
- Policy for export of dual use items under Special Chemicals, Organisms, Materials, Equipment and Technologies (SCOMET) consolidated at one place for ease of understanding and compliance by industry
- SCOMET policy emphasises India’s export control in line with its international commitments under various export control regimes (Wassenaar arrangement, Australia group and Missile Technology Control Regime) to control trade in sensitive/dual use items/technology
- Focus on simplifying policies to facilitate export of dual use high end goods/technology such as UAV/Drones, Cryogenic Tanks, Certain chemicals etc.
FTP to formulate policy for e-commerce export hubs
- Estimates suggest that the e-commerce exports expected to grow to $200-$300 Billion by 2030
- Designated zone with warehousing facility to be created
- Designed to help e-commerce aggregators for easy stocking, customs clearance and returns processing
- Processing facility to be allowed for last mile activities such as labelling, testing, repackaging etc.
- Simplified return process into the zone
How FTP will facilitate e-commerce exports
- All FTP benefits to be extended to e-commerce exports
- The value limit for exports through courier service increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 Lakh per consignment.
- Necessary enablement of IT systems in Department of Commerce, Post, CBIC to be completed in six months
- To streamline e commerce export facilitation - Guidelines being formulated in consultation with other ministries to facilitate further exports under E-Commerce
- Special outreach and training activities for small e-commerce exporters
Will engage in massive trade outreach globally: Goyal
Goyal said subsidies can't be more than a kickstart.
He added that the government will engage in massive trade outreach globally in terms of sectors and nations in the coming months. He also said that External Affairs Ministry has assured full support to promote trade, technology and tourism in India through foreign missions.
Flexibility in FTP will help grow export potential: Piyush Goyal
Following the new policy announcement, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the flexibility in foreign trade policy will help grow export potential.
He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that considering the size of the Indian economy, there's huge potential for exports to grow and increase share in global supply chain.
Foreign Trade Policy 2023: A look at sector benefits
- PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks additional scheme to claim benefits under CSP
- Dairy sector to be exempt from maintaining average export obligation
- Battery electric vehicles, vertical farming equipment are added to green technology products
- Wastewater treatment and recycling, rainwater harvesting system added to green technology products
- Rainwater filters and green hydrogen added to green technology products
- Green technology products eligible for reduced export obligation requirement under EPCG scheme
- Special advance authorisation scheme extended for apparel and clothing sector
- Value limit for exports via courier service increased to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 5 Lakh per consignment
4 towns declared as towns of export excellence
Faridabad, Moradabad, Mirzapur and Varanasi have been declared as towns of export excellence for apparels, handicrafts, handmade carpet and dari, and handloom and handicraft categories, respectively. These are in addition to the existing 39 towns under the category.
Towns of Export Excellence - Benefits
- Recognition – global recognition and brand credibility
- Market Access Initiative Scheme – financial assistance for marketing, visit to trade fairs/exhibitions, capacity building and technological services
- Common Service Provider facility – CSP facility under EPCG scheme helps in increasing competitiveness of entire cluster by enabling common use of capital goods for exports
