Export obligation under the EPCG scheme is required to befulfilled by export of goods/services rendered. While Export Obligation in the case of Advance Authorisation is the value of export that needs to compulsorily be achieved within a prescribed time period.

The new Foreign Trade Policy 2023 will introduce an amnesty scheme for one time settlement of default in export obligation by Advance Authorisation and EPCG authorisation holders.

The FTP 2023, which was released on Friday, aims to increase the country's exports to USD 2 trillion by 2030.

"We are also coming up with an attractive amnesty scheme for exporters that have not been able to fulfil their obligations under the EPCG and advance authorisation scheme. This is the first amnesty scheme since 2011-12, and can help exporters close their unfulfilled obligations and raise exports going forward," said Director General of Foreign Trade Santosh Kumar Sarangi.

"We have not given an end date to this policy so as to ensure that we will keep updating it as per feedback from industry. So sectors that feel that they haven’t got anything, need not be disappointed," he added.

What will the new Amnesty scheme offer?

EPCG stands for Export Promotion Capital Goods. The objective of this scheme is to facilitate the import of capital goods with the purpose of producing quality goods and services to enhance India’s export competitiveness. EPCG scheme allows import of capital goods for pre-production, production and post-production at zero customs duty.

Further, Advance Authorisation Scheme allows duty free import of inputs, which are physically incorporated in an export product. In addition to any inputs, packaging material, fuel, oil, catalyst which is consumed / utilized in the process of production of export product, is also be allowed.

Now if the exporter have taken export obligation but have not been able to fulfill it the exporters have to pay duties of Customs plus interest proportionate to the unfulfilled value as prescribed by Customs authority.

With the new amnesty scheme rather than penalising the traders government is giving them an opportunity to come clean by paying lower duty and interest and continue with the business, said Ajay Sahai, Director General & CEO, Federation of Indian export organisation.

"When you are importing you pay basic custom duty and additional custom duty and additional custom duty which has now been replaced with a GST. So what the government has said that for additional customs duty and special customs duty you are not required to pay interest and you are not required to pay and no interest will be charged and on basic customs duty you will pay interest that will capped upto 100 percent," said Sahai.

As per the FTP 2023, all pending cases of the default in meeting Export Obligation (EO) of authorisations mentioned can be regularised by the authorisation holder on payment of all customs duties that were exempted in proportion to unfulfilled Export Obligation and interest at the rate of 100 percent of such duties exempted. However, no interest is payable on the portion of Additional Customs Duty and Special Additional Customs Duty, added the FTP 2023 document.