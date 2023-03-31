Foreign Trade Policy 2023: Centre declares four more places as towns of export excellence in India

Foreign Trade Policy 2023: The towns that produce goods worth at least Rs 750 crore can be recognised as towns of export excellence, based on their growth potential for exports. India already has 39 existing towns of export excellence. Faridabad, Moradabad, Mirzapur and Varanasi are now the four new towns of export excellence.

Releasing India's Foreign Trade Policy 2023 on Friday, the centre has declared four more places, including Faridabad, Moradabad, Mirzapur and Varanasi, as towns of export excellence in the country.

The new foreign trade policy, which outlines the vision to take India's goods and services exports to $2 trillion by 2030, has recognised these towns for export excellence in the following industry sectors:

Faridabad will be the town of export excellence for apparels

Moradabad will be the town of export excellence for handicrafts

Mirzapur will be the town of export excellence for handmade carpet and dari

Varanasi will be the town of export excellence for handloom and handicraft

According to the provisions in the foreign trade policy, towns that produce goods worth at least Rs 750 crore can be recognised as towns of export excellence, based on their growth potential for exports. There already 39 such towns in the country which have been earlier recognised as towns of export excellence.

Benefits for towns of export excellence:

●Recognition: Global recognition and brand credibility

●Market Access Initiative Scheme: Financial assistance for marketing, capacity building and technological services, visit to trade fairs/exhibitions

●Common Service Provider facility – Under the export promotion capital goods (EPCG scheme), this facility helps in increasing the entire cluster's competitiveness by enabling common use of capital goods for exports

Earlier 39 towns of export excellence

India already has 39 existing towns of export excellence. These are:

Town of Export Excellence State Product Tirupur Tamil Nadu Hosiery Ludhiana Punjab Woollen Knitwear Panipat Haryana Woollen Blanket Kanoor Kerala Handlooms Karur Tamil Nadu Handlooms Madurai Tamil Nadu Handlooms AEKK(Aroor, Ezhupunna, Kodanthuruthu & Kuthiathodu) Kerala Seafood Jodhpur Rajasthan Handicraft Kekhra Uttar Pradesh Handlooms Dewas Madhya Pradesh Pharma Alleppey Kerala Coir Products Kollam(Quilon) Kerala Cashew Products Indore Madhya Pradesh Soya Meal and Soya Products Bhilwara Rajasthan Textiles Surat Gujarat Gems and Jewellery Malihabad Uttar Pradesh Horticulture Products Kanpur Uttar Pradesh Leather Products Ambur Tamil Nadu Leather Products Jaipur Rajasthan Handicrafts Srinagar Jammu & Kashmir Handicrafts Anantnag Jammu & Kashmir Handicrafts Barmer Rajasthan Handicrafts Bhiwandi Maharashtra Textiles Agra Uttar Pradesh Leather Products Firozabad Uttar Pradesh Glass Artwares Bhubaneshwar Odisha Marine Products Agartala Odisha Bamboo Cane & Other Handicrafts Ahmedabad Gujarat Textiles Kolhapur Maharashtra Textiles Saharanpur Uttar Pradesh Handicrafts Morbi Gujarat Ceramic Tiles &Sanitaryware Gurgaon Haryana Apparel Thoothukudi(Tuticorin) Tamil Nadu Marine Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh Seafood Bhimavaram Andhra Pradesh Seafood Panipat Haryana Carpets, other Textile Floor Coverings & Bed Linen Bhadohi Uttar Pradesh Carpets, other Textile Floor Coverings Pollachi Tamil Nadu Coir and Coir Product Noida Uttar Pradesh Apparel Products

(Source: Ministry of Commerce & Industry)