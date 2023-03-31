Foreign Trade Policy 2023: Centre declares four more places as towns of export excellence in India

Foreign Trade Policy 2023: The towns that produce goods worth at least Rs 750 crore can be recognised as towns of export excellence, based on their growth potential for exports. India already has 39 existing towns of export excellence. Faridabad, Moradabad, Mirzapur and Varanasi are now the four new towns of export excellence.
Releasing India's Foreign Trade Policy 2023 on Friday, the centre has declared four more places, including Faridabad, Moradabad, Mirzapur and Varanasi, as towns of export excellence in the country.
The new foreign trade policy, which outlines the vision to take India's goods and services exports to $2 trillion by 2030, has recognised these towns for export excellence in the following industry sectors:
According to the provisions in the foreign trade policy, towns that produce goods worth at least Rs 750 crore can be recognised as towns of export excellence, based on their growth potential for exports. There already 39 such towns in the country which have been earlier recognised as towns of export excellence.
Benefits for towns of export excellence:
●Recognition: Global recognition and brand credibility
●Market Access Initiative Scheme: Financial assistance for marketing, capacity building and technological services, visit to trade fairs/exhibitions
●Common Service Provider facility – Under the export promotion capital goods (EPCG scheme), this facility helps in increasing the entire cluster's competitiveness by enabling common use of capital goods for exports
Earlier 39 towns of export excellence
India already has 39 existing towns of export excellence. These are:
|Town of Export Excellence
|State
|Product
|Tirupur
|Tamil Nadu
|Hosiery
|Ludhiana
|Punjab
|Woollen Knitwear
|Panipat
|Haryana
|Woollen Blanket
|Kanoor
|Kerala
|Handlooms
|Karur
|Tamil Nadu
|Handlooms
|Madurai
|Tamil Nadu
|Handlooms
|AEKK(Aroor, Ezhupunna, Kodanthuruthu & Kuthiathodu)
|Kerala
|Seafood
|Jodhpur
|Rajasthan
|Handicraft
|Kekhra
|Uttar Pradesh
|Handlooms
|Dewas
|Madhya Pradesh
|Pharma
|Alleppey
|Kerala
|Coir Products
|Kollam(Quilon)
|Kerala
|Cashew Products
|Indore
|Madhya Pradesh
|Soya Meal and Soya Products
|Bhilwara
|Rajasthan
|Textiles
|Surat
|Gujarat
|Gems and Jewellery
|Malihabad
|Uttar Pradesh
|Horticulture Products
|Kanpur
|Uttar Pradesh
|Leather Products
|Ambur
|Tamil Nadu
|Leather Products
|Jaipur
|Rajasthan
|Handicrafts
|Srinagar
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Handicrafts
|Anantnag
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Handicrafts
|Barmer
|Rajasthan
|Handicrafts
|Bhiwandi
|Maharashtra
|Textiles
|Agra
|Uttar Pradesh
|Leather Products
|Firozabad
|Uttar Pradesh
|Glass Artwares
|Bhubaneshwar
|Odisha
|Marine Products
|Agartala
|Odisha
|Bamboo Cane & Other Handicrafts
|Ahmedabad
|Gujarat
|Textiles
|Kolhapur
|Maharashtra
|Textiles
|Saharanpur
|Uttar Pradesh
|Handicrafts
|Morbi
|Gujarat
|Ceramic Tiles &Sanitaryware
|Gurgaon
|Haryana
|Apparel
|Thoothukudi(Tuticorin)
|Tamil Nadu
|Marine
|Visakhapatnam
|Andhra Pradesh
|Seafood
|Bhimavaram
|Andhra Pradesh
|Seafood
|Panipat
|Haryana
|Carpets, other Textile Floor Coverings & Bed Linen
|Bhadohi
|Uttar Pradesh
|Carpets, other Textile Floor Coverings
|Pollachi
|Tamil Nadu
|Coir and Coir Product
|Noida
|Uttar Pradesh
|Apparel Products
(Source: Ministry of Commerce & Industry)
