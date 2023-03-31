English
Foreign Trade Policy 2023: Centre declares four more places as towns of export excellence in India

Foreign Trade Policy 2023: Centre declares four more places as towns of export excellence in India

Mar 31, 2023

Foreign Trade Policy 2023: The towns that produce goods worth at least Rs 750 crore can be recognised as towns of export excellence, based on their growth potential for exports. India already has 39 existing towns of export excellence. Faridabad, Moradabad, Mirzapur and Varanasi are now the four new towns of export excellence.

Releasing India's Foreign Trade Policy 2023  on Friday, the centre has declared four more places, including Faridabad, Moradabad, Mirzapur and Varanasi,  as towns of export excellence in the country.

The new foreign trade policy, which outlines the vision to take India's goods and services exports to $2 trillion by 2030, has recognised these towns for export excellence in the following industry sectors:
  • Faridabad will be the town of export excellence for apparels
  • Moradabad will be the town of export excellence for handicrafts
  • Mirzapur will be the town of export excellence for handmade carpet and dari
  • Varanasi will be the town of export excellence for handloom and handicraft
    • According to the provisions in the foreign trade policy,  towns that produce goods worth at least Rs 750 crore can be recognised as towns of export excellence, based on their growth potential for exports. There already 39 such towns in the country which have been earlier recognised as towns of export excellence.
    Benefits for towns of export excellence:
    ●Recognition: Global recognition and brand credibility
    ●Market Access Initiative Scheme: Financial assistance for marketing, capacity building and technological services, visit to trade fairs/exhibitions
    ●Common Service Provider facility – Under the export promotion capital goods (EPCG scheme), this facility helps in increasing the entire cluster's competitiveness by enabling common use of capital goods for exports
    Earlier 39 towns of export excellence
    India already has 39 existing towns of export excellence. These are:
    Town of Export ExcellenceStateProduct
    TirupurTamil NaduHosiery
    LudhianaPunjabWoollen Knitwear
    PanipatHaryanaWoollen Blanket
    KanoorKeralaHandlooms
    KarurTamil NaduHandlooms
    MaduraiTamil NaduHandlooms
    AEKK(Aroor, Ezhupunna, Kodanthuruthu & Kuthiathodu)KeralaSeafood
    JodhpurRajasthanHandicraft
    KekhraUttar PradeshHandlooms
    DewasMadhya PradeshPharma
    AlleppeyKeralaCoir Products
    Kollam(Quilon)KeralaCashew Products
    IndoreMadhya PradeshSoya Meal and Soya Products
    BhilwaraRajasthanTextiles
    SuratGujaratGems and Jewellery
    MalihabadUttar PradeshHorticulture Products
    KanpurUttar PradeshLeather Products
    AmburTamil NaduLeather Products
    JaipurRajasthanHandicrafts
    SrinagarJammu & KashmirHandicrafts
    AnantnagJammu & KashmirHandicrafts
    BarmerRajasthanHandicrafts
    BhiwandiMaharashtraTextiles
    AgraUttar PradeshLeather Products
    FirozabadUttar PradeshGlass Artwares
    BhubaneshwarOdishaMarine Products
    AgartalaOdishaBamboo Cane & Other Handicrafts
    AhmedabadGujaratTextiles
    KolhapurMaharashtraTextiles
    SaharanpurUttar PradeshHandicrafts
    MorbiGujaratCeramic Tiles &Sanitaryware
    GurgaonHaryanaApparel
    Thoothukudi(Tuticorin)Tamil NaduMarine
    VisakhapatnamAndhra PradeshSeafood
    BhimavaramAndhra PradeshSeafood
    PanipatHaryanaCarpets, other Textile Floor Coverings & Bed Linen
    BhadohiUttar PradeshCarpets, other Textile Floor Coverings
    PollachiTamil NaduCoir and Coir Product
    NoidaUttar PradeshApparel Products
    (Source: Ministry of Commerce & Industry)
    (Edited by : C H Unnikrishnan)
    First Published: Mar 31, 2023 2:05 PM IST
