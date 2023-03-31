India announces new Foreign Trade Policy 2023

The government on March 31 announced the new Foreign Trade Policy 2023 in order to boost exports amid slowing global trade. The new foreign trade policy outlines the vision to take India's goods and services exports to $2 trillion by 2030.

While the new policy was expected to be in place until 2028, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) today said that there is no end date to the new foreign trade policy, it will be updated as and when required.

The new foreign trade policy shall mark a move from incentives to remission, will focus on export promotion through collaboration with exporters, states, districts, and Indian Missions, will promote ease of doing business and focus on emerging areas like e-commerce and export hubs.

In a presentation at the event, the ministry noted that WTO's global trade forecast predicts a slowdown of one percent in global trade in 2023. It also pointed out that by March 2023, the nominal GDP of India will be around US $3.5 trillion.

Today is the last day of the current foreign trade policy (2015-20) remaining effective. Though the policy term ended in March 2020, it was extended several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns.

Reports suggest the country is likely to end this fiscal year with total exports of $760 billion as against $676 billion in 2021-22.

It must be noted that India's trade has been hit by supply chain disruptions and slowdown in global trade amidst ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Earlier on March 29 Ajay Sahai Director General and CEO of Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) told CNBC-TV18 that global trade slowed down in the second half of 2022 while 2021 was the best year for international trade.

According to him, demand has come down and prices of inputs have reduced, which in turn is impacting exports. He expects global trade might recover in the third quarter of the fiscal but overall challenges are likely to continue, he said.

He hopes better numbers from travel tourism and medical tourism next year and suggests that the focus should be on pushing the merchandise sector and realignment of the value chain.

Sahai says global trade is moving towards the tech sector and added that a significant portion of PLI will go into exports.