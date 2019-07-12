Foreign investors' lobby group asks government to reconsider FPI tax hike
Updated : July 12, 2019 08:30 PM IST
Asset Managers Roundtable of India (AMRI), a lobby group of FPIs, said the higher tax could affect many large foreign mutual funds and pension funds, and hit India's reputation as a stable tax jurisdiction.
Indian stocks slumped after the budget document's fine print revealed the new tax will also apply to foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) setup as trusts to invest in Indian markets.
About 40 percent of roughly 9,400 FPIs investing in India are registered as trusts, according to tax experts, while the rest are registered as corporates. Together, they have invested nearly $50 billion in Indian equity, debt and hybrid products.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more