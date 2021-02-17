Foreign envoys arrive in J&K for two-day visit, third such tour in last one year

A delegation of foreign envoys from Europe and Africa arrived in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday, on a two-day visit. The delegation will assess the security situation in the union territory and also have a look at the development work undertaken by the government, officials said.

This is the third time when such a delegation has embarked on a visit to J&K after India decided to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The envoys will visit Srinagar and Jammu during the two-day trip.

Group of foreign envoys at Srinagar.

Upon reaching Srinagar, the group of foreign envoys visited the famous Hazratbal Shrine, the holiest and the only domed mosque in Srinagar, and was received by the Imams of the shrine and were briefed on its historical significance as the holy relic of revered Prophet Muhammad is preserved in the mosque.

The delegation's visit comes over a month after the union territory went to polls for District Development Council (DDC) and Block Development Council (BDC) elections, its first since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Similar to previous trips, the envoys are expected to speak with local political leaders, civil society groups and businessmen to have a better understanding of the ground situation, Hindustan Times reported.

Among the nearly 20 delegates, mostly are reportedly from Europe, including France, Italy, Spain, Finland. Besides them, diplomats from Bangladesh, Malawi and Ghana will also be accompanying them, says a report.

Previously, India had taken two batches of delegates in January and February last year but the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic led to travel restrictions and, therefore, no other visit could be possible.

During the last visit, the Opposition parties had launched into a tirade against the Centre, accusing it of practicing "double standards" by allowing foreign dignitaries to visit J&K but not Indian politicians.

"The government is adopting double standards by allowing foreign envoys to visit Jammu and Kashmir, but not Indian politicians," senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had said.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), too, hit out saying no "red carpet" for foreign envoys would "absolve" the BJP-led government of "crimes they have committed" in the region.