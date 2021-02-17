  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy

Foreign envoys arrive in J&K for two-day visit, third such tour in last one year

Updated : February 17, 2021 05:50 PM IST

This is the third time when such a delegation has embarked on a visit to J&K after India decided to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
The envoys will visit Srinagar and Jammu during the two-day trip.
Foreign envoys arrive in J&K for two-day visit, third such tour in last one year

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Now buy health insurance with day 1 coverage for your pre-existing conditions

Now buy health insurance with day 1 coverage for your pre-existing conditions

Paytm Money opens F&O trading for all at Rs 10, receives over 1 lakh early access requests

Paytm Money opens F&O trading for all at Rs 10, receives over 1 lakh early access requests

Govt to infuse Rs 1,500 cr into Exim Bank next fiscal

Govt to infuse Rs 1,500 cr into Exim Bank next fiscal

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement